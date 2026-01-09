Did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya break up?

Well, the twist in store for Bollywood buffs is that the new year has begun with reports surfacing that one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, have called it quits. If the grapevine is to be believed, the pair has parted ways only months after their highly publicised ‘soft launch’ on social media, though they only made their romance public in mid-2025.
According to a recent report, sources close to the couple say they have "quietly called it quits". While the news sent shockwaves across their committed fanbase, neither Tara nor Veer has denied or confirmed the speculation so far. It’s anybody’s guess as to what exactly might have triggered the breakup, though the timing is suspicious after a string of recent controversies.
The two have parted ways barely a month after their romance was under a tight media spotlight during the AP Dhillon concert in Mumbai. Videos of Tara sharing an amiable on-stage moment with the singer circulated like wildfire, as social media took Veer’s expression in the crowd as one of explicit discomfort.
Though rumours are going around that the duo is currently split, Veer and Tara remains strong as ever as they were days ago, fighting off trolls on social media together as one. Tara clapped back on the trending videos on her performance, calling them “false narratives” and “paid PR”, with the intention to tarnish her reputation. Veer supported Tara and shared a raw video shared by influencer Orry that showed him cheering on Tara and AP Dhillon loudly.
In their relationship, Tara and Veer had numerous glamorous milestones, which include:
The soft launch: In July of 2025, they confirmed their status as a couple through flirty posts on Instagram.
Public appearances: The pair walked the ramp together as showstoppers and were also seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali.
Romantic history: Veer had once remembers their first dating in which they used to sing and play pianos until the sun rose. As of now, the Apurva actress and the Sky Force actor are seen to be busy with their respective careers, and the industry awaits an official statement.