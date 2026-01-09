Did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya break up?

Well, the twist in store for Bollywood buffs is that the new year has begun with reports surfacing that one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, have called it quits. If the grapevine is to be believed, the pair has parted ways only months after their highly publicised ‘soft launch’ on social media, though they only made their romance public in mid-2025.

A quiet split for Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya after a public storm

According to a recent report, sources close to the couple say they have "quietly called it quits". While the news sent shockwaves across their committed fanbase, neither Tara nor Veer has denied or confirmed the speculation so far. It’s anybody’s guess as to what exactly might have triggered the breakup, though the timing is suspicious after a string of recent controversies.

The two have parted ways barely a month after their romance was under a tight media spotlight during the AP Dhillon concert in Mumbai. Videos of Tara sharing an amiable on-stage moment with the singer circulated like wildfire, as social media took Veer’s expression in the crowd as one of explicit discomfort.