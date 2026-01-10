Avinash Tiwary on diverse 2026 releases: This phase is full-bodied exploration of my range as an actor

As he is all set to be seen in three films as different as chalk and cheese such as O Romeo, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 and O Saathi Re, actor Avinash Tiwary says 2026 marks a phase of deep creative exploration for him as he juggles diverse projects that push his acting boundaries.

Avinash Tiwary on his 2026 releases

“I'm constantly recalibrating as an actor while switching between these three projects that have pushed me to work my creative muscle like never before. And it's an exhilarating ride!” Avinash said.

Talking about O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, Avinash said that he had to surrender completely to the story.

“Vishal Bhardwaj builds these dark, immersive worlds that romanticise Shakespearean drama in a way only he can, and O Romeo required me to step into that intensity with total surrender.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo arrives in theatres on February 13. Branded as an action thriller, the film will have Avinash playing a pivotal role in the intense, layered universe.

Switching gears entirely, the actor will next be seen charming audiences in Ginny Weds Sunny 2, the announced sequel to the 2020 Netflix hit.