Nikki Glaser returns to host Golden Globe 2026: Why she doesn't want to go hard on Kylie Jenner

'Ozempic’s biggest night' — does this line ring any bells in your mind? Well, that was one of the most celebrated one-liner by comedian Nikki Glaser, at Golden Globe awards 2025. Nikki Glaser is preparing to emcee the second year in a row at the Golden Globe awards in 2026. Ever since going viral at the beginning of 2025, the 41-year-old has been facing a “new challenge’’ in connection with her “roasting hit list’’ as she considers a “new approach’’ balancing the audience’s need not to offend celebrities with the audience’s desire to see the A-listers getting roasted.

The delicate balance of Nikki Glaser’s iconic monologue

In forming her narrative, Nikki has picked some of the stars who are rather hard to aim at. In light of the "fodder" circling around the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, however, Nikki appears to support this couple. In reflection of their ongoing viral moment at Critics Choice Awards, she stated, “That moment between them at Critics Choice Awards was rather sweet.” In explaining why she seems to hold back concerning attacking Jenner, she continued, "I know her from The Kardashians and I feel like she’s my friend. I don’t want to go hard on her.”