Indian Idol and Paatal Lok star Prashant Tamang dies at 43

Prashant Tamang's death was reported on January 11, 2026, after the Indian Idol Season 3 winner and Paatal Lok Season 2 actor lay unconscious at his New Delhi residence. The 43-year-old singer and actor was declared dead at a hospital in Dwarka around 9:00 AM. While initial reports mentioned cardiac arrest, officials are yet to confirm it officially. Suddenly, Prashant Tamang's death has sent shockwaves across the country, with him showing no serious health issues.
Prashant Tamang's death has been confirmed by film-maker Rajesh Ghatani. According to reports, condolence messages continued to pour in from across the film and entertainment industry and the Gorkha community. Prashant, a former police officer in Kolkata, had only recently returned to the city after performing in Arunachal Pradesh when he suffered cardiac arrest without warning
He gained fame after winning the Indian Idol Season 3 and, simultaneously, established a career as an actor, featuring as a leading man in Nepali films. He was recently featured as a major character in the Paatal Lok Season 2.
Community leaders praised his importance to the culture. Nanda Kirati Dewan, the General Secretary of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (Assam State), said, "It is an irreparable loss. He helped the Gorkha artists get recognition. Singer Amit Paul, his closest friend since the days of the Indian Idol, wrote on his Instagram: "How's it even fair!!! Keep smiling Dosti!!! The world won't be the same without you!!! I still cannot process this... My brother, my friend, my dosti, @prashanttamangofficial has left for the heavenly abode... I can't believe I'm having to write this."
According to reports, Tamang has been pronounced dead at the hospital in Dwarka and then he was brought there from his residence. Talk is that his body may be taken to his hometown in Darjeeling for the last rites or that the funeral may take place in Delhi.