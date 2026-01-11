Indian Idol and Paatal Lok star Prashant Tamang dies at 43

He gained fame after winning the Indian Idol Season 3 and, simultaneously, established a career as an actor, featuring as a leading man in Nepali films. He was recently featured as a major character in the Paatal Lok Season 2.

Community leaders praised his importance to the culture. Nanda Kirati Dewan, the General Secretary of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (Assam State), said, "It is an irreparable loss. He helped the Gorkha artists get recognition. Singer Amit Paul, his closest friend since the days of the Indian Idol, wrote on his Instagram: "How's it even fair!!! Keep smiling Dosti!!! The world won't be the same without you!!! I still cannot process this... My brother, my friend, my dosti, @prashanttamangofficial has left for the heavenly abode... I can't believe I'm having to write this."

According to reports, Tamang has been pronounced dead at the hospital in Dwarka and then he was brought there from his residence. Talk is that his body may be taken to his hometown in Darjeeling for the last rites or that the funeral may take place in Delhi.