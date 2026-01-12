Jaipur scion Sawai Padmanabh Singh is rewriting polo’s modern legacy!

This season, that revival has taken tangible form with the return of the Mysore Cup, a historic tournament being played once again in Jaipur after nearly eight decades.

Sawai Padmanabh Singh talks about his relationship with polo

“Jaipur has historically been one of the most important centres for polo in the world,” Padmanabh explains. “For a period in the ’80s and ’90s, that legacy began to fade. But over the past five to seven years, there has been a genuine resurgence,” he adds.