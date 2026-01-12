Jennifer Lawrence slammed for rehoming dog who bit her child

Jennifer Lawrence is receiving backlash on the internet for her honest explanation of why she rehomed her cherished dog, claiming that her decision was motivated by safety concerns for her kids.

During a Q&A following a screening of her new movie Die My Love, the Hunger Games actress disclosed that she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, handed their Chihuahua, Princess Pippi Longstocking, to her parents after welcoming their children.

Jennifer Lawrence rehomed her Chihuahua, Princess Pippi Longstocking

For those who don't know, the action was taken after her young son was bitten by the dog. During a screening of her film ‘Die My Love’ in New York City on Wednesday, the 35-year-old actress talked about the incident and claimed that the bite made her want to "obliterate every dog."