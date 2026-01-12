Jennifer Lawrence slammed for rehoming dog who bit her child

Jennifer Lawrence is receiving backlash on the internet for her honest explanation of why she rehomed her cherished dog, claiming that her decision was motivated by safety concerns for her kids.
During a Q&A following a screening of her new movie Die My Love, the Hunger Games actress disclosed that she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, handed their Chihuahua, Princess Pippi Longstocking, to her parents after welcoming their children.
For those who don't know, the action was taken after her young son was bitten by the dog. During a screening of her film ‘Die My Love’ in New York City on Wednesday, the 35-year-old actress talked about the incident and claimed that the bite made her want to "obliterate every dog."
Lawrence is the mother of a baby boy who was born in 2025 and a three-year-old Cy. She clarified that having children altered her perspective on her dogs. She claims that after having children, the animals became frightening. In order to ensure the safety of her family, she decided to rehome Princess Pippi Longstocking.
On social media, though, she received a lot of criticism for her choice of words and decision. Instead of giving up pets, some people suggested that parents should teach their kids to respect them. Others advocated more careful pet ownership and deemed her remarks disappointing. Additionally, some cautioned that making jokes about hurting dogs conveys a harmful message.
Some of her fans justified her behaviour. A parent must always prioritise their child's safety, they stressed. Jennifer Lawrence shouldn't be judged for defending her family, according to a user who claimed to be a dog trainer. As a result, the ongoing discussion about accountability, safety, and how celebrities handle delicate subjects continues.
Jennifer Lawrence joked about her cat Fred's "misunderstood" nature as a lighthearted diversion from her more somber sentiments around parenting and safety.