Scooter Braun reportedly unhappy with athletes who are DM-ing GF Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney's ascent to Hollywood's A-list has brought her blockbuster parts, critical praise, and a loyal fan base, but it has also increased the inevitable glare that comes with fame. The "Euphoria" actress is reportedly under pressure from the constant attention she receives. As the difficulties of dating collide with celebrity, social media, and personal limits, it is also straining her relationship with music tycoon Scooter Braun.
Insiders claim that professional athletes have been sending Sydney Sweeney direct messages regularly, which has supposedly left Braun feeling disrespected and irritated. The sheer volume and regularity of the messages have reportedly become a source of conflict, not because of mistrust but more because of the culture surrounding them, even though Sweeney is said to reject the advances and block the senders.
According to insiders, Scooter Braun finds the frequent direct messages to be quite offensive, especially when they come from well-known players who understand what it's like to be in the spotlight. For him, the lack of boundaries is more important than envy. Sydney Sweeney hasn't done anything to draw notice, the insiders stress.
In fact, it is said that she immediately shuts it down, disabling the accounts. However, the ongoing digital intrusions may have an emotional cost even if they are handled decisively. According to one source, none of it amuses Sydney.
There are reports that the dispute extends beyond social media. Additionally, sources claim that Braun disapproved of Sweeney's meeting with Jonathan Davino, her ex-fiancé, in Los Angeles. The meeting itself has not been described as romantic, but it is said to have sparked unresolved sentiments for Braun, who is currently in a new relationship with a partner whose past is still frequently brought up by the public.
