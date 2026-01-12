Zendaya and Tom Holland skip the Golden Globes, fueling pregnancy rumours

The current rumors are primarily based on fan speculation and social media analysis of her recent public appearances. The latest wave of speculation began in late December 2025 and early January 2026, driven by the following clues cited by fans across the internet. Photos emerged of Zendaya in London with Tom Holland and his family. Fans on social media claimed she appeared to be 'hiding her belly' with her handbag or by wearing loose, oversized winter clothing.
Observers noted a move from her typical form-fitting, high-fashion silhouettes to baggy or roomy outfits in London, which some interpreted as a strategic choice to conceal a baby bump. Considering it was peak Winter back then, the rumours remained so until the fashion shift continued to conceal ever even more...
That's not all, fans also noticed visible changes to her face, which in some photos appeared round and glowing, resembling that of a soon-to-be mother. A perceived decrease in recent personal posts on Instagram has also led some to believe she was keeping a lower profile.
Zendaya did not attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held on January 11, 2026. Both Zendaya and Tom Holland have a long-standing history of skipping events to maintain their privacy. Tom Holland has previously stated that when he eventually has children, he intends to "disappear off the face of the earth" to focus on being a father.
At the 2025 Golden Globes, Zendaya subtly confirmed her engagement to Tom Holland by debuting a massive diamond ring on her left hand, which is often spotted wearing. It's a 5.02-carat cushion-cut diamond in a unique east-west setting and was designed by London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack. Some reports even stated that Tom Holland had proposed during the 2024 Christmas holidays at one of Zendaya's family homes.
Unlike 2025, when she was a nominee, she did not have a personal nomination in a major category this year. The actress also has several active projects, including filming for Euphoria Season 3 and upcoming films like The Drama and The Odyssey. It is notable that celebrities frequently skip awards ceremonies when they are not nominated or are busy on set.