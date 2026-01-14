Yuzvendra Chahal denies on-screen reunion with Dhanashree Verma, calls the reports speculative

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has ended speculations surrounding a reunion with his former wife, Dhanashree Verma, on a reality show scheduled to run in the near future. Speaking on the reports surrounding nominations for a reality show titled The 50, Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal came clear that the reports doing the rounds about his nomination are unverified and untrue. The news was gaining momentum when reports emerged about the appearance of Yuzvendra Chahal as well as Dhanashree Verma on the reality show.
He replied to this news through an official statement that he posted on his Instagram story, rejecting the rumors that swirled around the involvement of Yuzvendra Chahal in the reality show "The 50." His team officially issued a statement that said, “There is no truth to the reports currently circulating about Yuzvendra Chahal’s participation in any reality show. These claims are speculative and incorecct.”
Elaborating further, the statement clarified, “Yuzvendra is not associated with the show mentioned in recent reports, and there are no discussions or commitments of this nature. We request media platforms and social media users to refrain from spreading unverified information.” The denial thus was categorical in asserting Chahal's non-involvement with the project that the high-level chatter had suggested.
Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma is yet to make any comments in the media about her reported involvement in the show, as well as the rumors that surround it. She has chosen to keep her silence, neither accepting nor rejecting reports that she would be featured in the show. This upcoming show, called The 50, is scheduled to go live on February 1, featuring renowned filmmaker Farah Khan as its host. According to her, the show seeks to incorporate innovation in the world of Indian reality TV shows.
The duo got married in December 2020 after Yuzvendra met her for dance classes during the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple divorced in June 2022, and they received the official divorce in March the previous year. After that Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash at the Champions Trophy final after the divorce, sparking dating rumors. Dhanahree opened up about her divorce in the show Rise and Fall.