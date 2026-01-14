Yuzvendra Chahal denies on-screen reunion with Dhanashree Verma, calls the reports speculative

Elaborating further, the statement clarified, “Yuzvendra is not associated with the show mentioned in recent reports, and there are no discussions or commitments of this nature. We request media platforms and social media users to refrain from spreading unverified information.” The denial thus was categorical in asserting Chahal's non-involvement with the project that the high-level chatter had suggested.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma is yet to make any comments in the media about her reported involvement in the show, as well as the rumors that surround it. She has chosen to keep her silence, neither accepting nor rejecting reports that she would be featured in the show. This upcoming show, called The 50, is scheduled to go live on February 1, featuring renowned filmmaker Farah Khan as its host. According to her, the show seeks to incorporate innovation in the world of Indian reality TV shows.

The duo got married in December 2020 after Yuzvendra met her for dance classes during the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple divorced in June 2022, and they received the official divorce in March the previous year. After that Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash at the Champions Trophy final after the divorce, sparking dating rumors. Dhanahree opened up about her divorce in the show Rise and Fall.