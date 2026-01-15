John Mayer's Mumbai show postponed to February 11 due to unforeseen circumstances

John Mayer's Mumbai show has been officially rescheduled, adding to the wait that fans have been experiencing in anticipation of being part of the first-ever event by the singer-songwriter in India. Previously set to happen on January 22, it shall now happen instead on February 11, 2026, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. This was confirmed by BookMyShow Live, citing "unforeseen circumstances," in an Instagram post that informed fans that tickets purchased earlier are applicable.
John Mayer's Mumbai show forms an important milestone for Indian audiences who have listened to his work over the years. Albums like Room For Squares and Continuum have a sizeable number of listeners across the country, especially those fans that appreciate his rock infused with blues and introspection-laden song writing.
The postponement of the Mumbai concert has disappointed ticket holders, a lot of whom had already booked travel and accommodation. “If the concert is being postponed due to Bob Weir’s demise, we fully understand and respect that. However, it’s unreasonable to expect everyone to make it on the rescheduled date. Many of us had already taken leave and booked flights and accommodation, which are now a loss. Providing a refund option would be the fair and considerate approach,” wrote one fan.
Exclaiming his delight earlier, John said, India has always been a place he wanted to play at, not only because of the excitement of its culture but because of the way music is such an integral part of people’s lives here. The Mumbai fans can expect an emotionally charged set with songs like Gravity, Vultures, No Such Thing, and Why Georgia. Throughout his illustrious career, John has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and performed alongside numerous artists such as Ed Sheeran, Eric Clapton, BB King, and Alicia Keys.