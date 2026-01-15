John Mayer's Mumbai show postponed to February 11 due to unforeseen circumstances

The postponement of the Mumbai concert has disappointed ticket holders, a lot of whom had already booked travel and accommodation. “If the concert is being postponed due to Bob Weir’s demise, we fully understand and respect that. However, it’s unreasonable to expect everyone to make it on the rescheduled date. Many of us had already taken leave and booked flights and accommodation, which are now a loss. Providing a refund option would be the fair and considerate approach,” wrote one fan.

Exclaiming his delight earlier, John said, India has always been a place he wanted to play at, not only because of the excitement of its culture but because of the way music is such an integral part of people’s lives here. The Mumbai fans can expect an emotionally charged set with songs like Gravity, Vultures, No Such Thing, and Why Georgia. Throughout his illustrious career, John has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and performed alongside numerous artists such as Ed Sheeran, Eric Clapton, BB King, and Alicia Keys.