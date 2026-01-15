Kriti Sanon reveals sister Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben dated for five years before tying the knot

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has shared an emotional note celebrating her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding to singer Stebin Bin, and has revealed that the couple had been in a relationship for over five years before getting married.

Kriti Sanon shares heartfelt note about Stebin Ben

Kriti through her note revealed that Stebin has been an integral part of their family for more than five years and has stated that their bond kept growing stronger with time.

Talking more about Stebin, Kriti mentioned that she has not just gained a brother-in-law but also a friend for life.

Kriti penned a beautiful note for Nupur and wrote, “Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in..My little one is married!”

She further wrote, “From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen.”

The actress wrote ahead, “My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you.”

Talking about her brother-in-law Stebin, Kriti wrote, “@stebinben you’ve been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me..”