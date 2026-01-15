Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's vacay pics offer a glimpse into their sun-soaked tropical getaway

Nick Jonas shared overall vacation experiences like relaxation with a pal, foodie moments, and personal photographs. In one of his photographs, there was a semi-eaten cake accompanied by a candle in the form of a four due to Malti’s fourth impending birthday on January 15. Nick accompanied his photograph with a picture of his burger experiences during his visit, a funny selfie accompanied by a side eye Chloe, and a peaceful outdoor photograph. Nick wrote, "Grateful for quality family time in paradise. Thanks to @airbnb for a great stay in Turks & Caicos."
In the first photo, Nick takes a selfie of himself in the pool with Priyanka embracing him from behind as Malti lounges in the pool on a tube with her hand on Nick’s shoulder. Then there’s a photo where Nick captures a photo of Priyanka in the pool with Malti relaxed on Nick’s lap.
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in Rajasthan in 2018 in Christian & Hindu ceremonies and now have Malti in Jan 2022. Priyanka is getting ready for her Telugu debut in Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, starring Mahesh Babu & Prithviraj Sukumaran. She will also be seen in Citadel Season 2 & The Bluff starring Karl Urban. Nick Jonas will be seen in Power Ballad, starring Paul Rudd, directed by John Carney.