Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's vacay pics offer a glimpse into their sun-soaked tropical getaway

Nick Jonas shared overall vacation experiences like relaxation with a pal, foodie moments, and personal photographs. In one of his photographs, there was a semi-eaten cake accompanied by a candle in the form of a four due to Malti’s fourth impending birthday on January 15. Nick accompanied his photograph with a picture of his burger experiences during his visit, a funny selfie accompanied by a side eye Chloe, and a peaceful outdoor photograph. Nick wrote, "Grateful for quality family time in paradise. Thanks to @airbnb for a great stay in Turks & Caicos."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s family vacation pictures capture their beloved family moments

In the first photo, Nick takes a selfie of himself in the pool with Priyanka embracing him from behind as Malti lounges in the pool on a tube with her hand on Nick’s shoulder. Then there’s a photo where Nick captures a photo of Priyanka in the pool with Malti relaxed on Nick’s lap.