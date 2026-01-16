Kiara Advani wishes happy birthday to Saraayah’s favourite human Sidharth Malhotra

As Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older on Friday, his better half, actress Kiara Advani, penned a lovely social media wish for daughter Saraayah’s 'favourite human'.

Kiara Advani wishes happy birthday to Sidharth Malhotra

Admitting that she is still crushing on her husband Sid along with their little one, Kiara wrote on Insta, "Saraayah’s favourite human and the most beautiful one- inside out (Smiling face with heart eyes and red heart emojis) Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one (relieved face and red heart emojis) Happy Birthday, husband(kiss emoji) (sic)".

Kiara uploaded a handsome picture of the Shershaah actor in a blue shirt and orange shorts.

This was followed by a snap of Sidharth's birthday cake, which had "Saraayah’s papa" and "Daddy cool" written on it.

Kiara further uploaded an adorable video of herself singing "Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye, baar baar dil ye gaaye" for her husband. We could also see filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra joining the celebration.