Kris Jenner reportedly wants to secure Kylie Jenner’s prenup ahead of Timothée wedding

However, as the 29-year-old actor continues to dominate Hollywood, it is anticipated to rise even higher. Kylie's estimated net worth of between $700 million and $1 billion still somewhat outweighs it.

The 69-year-old "momager" is allegedly acting as a protector, attempting to persuade Kylie to demand a solid prenuptial agreement prior to Chalamet proposing. "Kylie is absolutely head over heels for Timothée, and Kris is totally on board with the relationship, yet she has this gigantic caveat looming over their romance," a source claims.

Despite having plenty of money, the youngest Jenner daughter is notorious for being a little careless with it. Even though she "can be extremely impulsive when it comes to her money," she can afford to treat her friends to gifts and take vacations whenever she wants, but such costs pale in comparison to a difficult divorce. "As far as her mother is concerned, she is by far the most giving of all the girls, sometimes to the point of recklessness."

Kylie apparently has a reputation for spoiling Timothée, even taking him on trips in her private aircraft and showering him with opulent gifts. The sources remarked that "Kylie might not think twice if he proposes without a prenuptial agreement."



The engagement rumours are currently just getting hotter, but Kris Jenner is making sure that Kylie's $800 million empire doesn't go without a trace in the event that a proposal is made. One thing is evident as fans await the big reveal: Kris Jenner is committed to ensuring that love doesn't literally cost a fortune.