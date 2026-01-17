Did you know Antilia’s monthly electricity bill rivals the annual pay of top corporate executives?

If the electricity bill would have been a determinant of wealth, Antilia's electricity bill would have been one of the most representative symbols of opulence for the entire country of India. It is reported that the average electricity bill of the most famous Mumbai residence of the billionaire Mukesh Ambani runs no less than ₹70 lakhs per month, which is consumed by 6,37,240 units of electricity. Antilia's electricity bill alone surpasses the annual salary of some of the leading corporate bosses.
Antilia’s monthy electricity bill is also influenced by more than the sheer size. Every floor of the dwelling is designed differently and made of specialised materials, which demand specialised climatic conditioning. In contrast to what is often perceived, Antilia is actually not dependent on common air-conditioning units. The tower is dependent on a central AC system which maintains the temperature automatically as per the marble, flowers, plants and decor of every room.
The confusion that Antilia did not have AC went viral because actress Shreya Dhanwantri complained that she was cold during a shoot and was informed that changes were not possible by hand. The reason for that is that the system was devised for protecting the interiors and looks of a building, not for serving human needs, thus adding on to the energy effect.
Antilia, belonging to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of India's conglomerate giant, Reliance Industries, is known to be the world's costliest private dwelling. This 27-storey skyscraper, located in south Mumbai, is where the Ambani clan resides and functionally resembles a mini city itself. Antilia’s monthly electricity bill, starting from lighting and cooling to heating, is noteworthy enough to be as impressive as the structure itself.
Antilia, built between 2006 and 2010 by Chicago-based architectural firm Perkins & Will, comprises a gymnasium, spa, personal theater, garden on the terrace, swimming pool, helipad, temple, and healthcare facilities. Currently estimated at ₹15,000 crore, this is one of the most luxurious homes in the world.