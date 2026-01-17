Did you know Antilia’s monthly electricity bill rivals the annual pay of top corporate executives?

The confusion that Antilia did not have AC went viral because actress Shreya Dhanwantri complained that she was cold during a shoot and was informed that changes were not possible by hand. The reason for that is that the system was devised for protecting the interiors and looks of a building, not for serving human needs, thus adding on to the energy effect.

Antilia, belonging to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of India's conglomerate giant, Reliance Industries, is known to be the world's costliest private dwelling. This 27-storey skyscraper, located in south Mumbai, is where the Ambani clan resides and functionally resembles a mini city itself. Antilia’s monthly electricity bill, starting from lighting and cooling to heating, is noteworthy enough to be as impressive as the structure itself.

Antilia, built between 2006 and 2010 by Chicago-based architectural firm Perkins & Will, comprises a gymnasium, spa, personal theater, garden on the terrace, swimming pool, helipad, temple, and healthcare facilities. Currently estimated at ₹15,000 crore, this is one of the most luxurious homes in the world.