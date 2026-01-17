Kangana Ranaut joins the 2016 trend; talks about her emotional turmoil and feud with Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut, the veteran Bollywood actress, has been making waves on social media circles as a participant of the current trend on social media called ‘2026 is the new 2016'. The actress shared some photos of the year 2016 and she claimed that at that time she reached at the top of the career graph as the highest-paid actress.
According to her post, Kangana is looking back at it now with a certain detachment. Writing in her post, Kangana revealed how after the huge success of Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, she was the highest-paid actress in the trade, but things took a bitter turn for her in January 2016. "One of my colleagues sent me that controversial legal notice which shook and divided the industry,” Kangana wrote in her post hinting at the legal battle with Hrithik Roshan.
Analysing the social hype, the actress pointed out the her success became poisonous and also hinted about the court case over the leaked emails and cybercrime charges. Nonetheless, the actress claimed that she is very grateful for the peace in her soul. "Ten years ago, had I known in 2026 I will be eating carbs in all my meals, will be laughing a lot, and none of the 2016 drama would mean anything to anyone a few years down the line, honestly, I would not have been so miserable back then," the actress added.
Looking ahead, the actress is preparing for a massive comeback in 2026. Her up-and-coming projects in 2026 include Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and she also has some incredible sequels in the list such as Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3. In addition to these, she will also be featured in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.