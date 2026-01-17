Kangana Ranaut joins the 2016 trend; talks about her emotional turmoil and feud with Hrithik Roshan

Analysing the social hype, the actress pointed out the her success became poisonous and also hinted about the court case over the leaked emails and cybercrime charges. Nonetheless, the actress claimed that she is very grateful for the peace in her soul. "Ten years ago, had I known in 2026 I will be eating carbs in all my meals, will be laughing a lot, and none of the 2016 drama would mean anything to anyone a few years down the line, honestly, I would not have been so miserable back then," the actress added.

Looking ahead, the actress is preparing for a massive comeback in 2026. Her up-and-coming projects in 2026 include Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and she also has some incredible sequels in the list such as Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3. In addition to these, she will also be featured in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.