Karan Johar’s new apartment in Mumbai marks another high‑profile real estate acquisition

Filmmaker Karan Johar's new apartment in Mumbai has been officially registered. The premium Pali Vintage apartment deal, valued at ₹8.05 crore, was registered in November 2025. The deal also shows that high-end homes are still in demand and that Johar remains confident in investing in prime locations in Mumbai. Obviously, Karan Johar's new apartment in Mumbai would draw attention for nothing but its price, location, size and amenities.
The Pali Vintage apartment is sized at 98.49 sq. m. (~1,060.13 sq. ft.), with two allotted car parking spots. For this Mumbai property transaction, Johar reportedly gave about ₹48 lakh as stamp duty and ₹30,000 as registration cost, according to documents obtained through the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Maharashtra Government website. This property at Khar West enjoys seamless accessibility to Linking Road, SV Road, as well as the Western Express Highway. It is close to offices, studios, cafes and schools.
Apart from the new apartment in Khar west, properties owned by theFilmmaker include an 8,000 square feet sea-facing duplex at The Residency on Carter Road, Bandra. Acquired for a price reportedly touching the figure of about ₹32 crores in the year 2010, this comes with a private terrace and a nursery designed by Gauri Khan.
Karan has also acquired a high-end 4,000 square feet duplex in the Union Park, Pali Hill, which he has leased for a price of ₹8.10 lakhs a month for three years in 2024, along with a Malabar Hill mansion valued at Rs. 20 crores. The real estate business of the Johar Group also includes commercial properties. In September 2025, Dharma Productions has leased a 5,500 sq. feet office in the "Signature" building of Andheri West. This emphasises the diversified business of the company.