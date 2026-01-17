Karan Johar’s new apartment in Mumbai marks another high‑profile real estate acquisition

Filmmaker Karan Johar's new apartment in Mumbai has been officially registered. The premium Pali Vintage apartment deal, valued at ₹8.05 crore, was registered in November 2025. The deal also shows that high-end homes are still in demand and that Johar remains confident in investing in prime locations in Mumbai. Obviously, Karan Johar's new apartment in Mumbai would draw attention for nothing but its price, location, size and amenities.

Karan Johar’s new apartment in Mumbai: A strategic high‑profile residential purchase

The Pali Vintage apartment is sized at 98.49 sq. m. (~1,060.13 sq. ft.), with two allotted car parking spots. For this Mumbai property transaction, Johar reportedly gave about ₹48 lakh as stamp duty and ₹30,000 as registration cost, according to documents obtained through the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Maharashtra Government website. This property at Khar West enjoys seamless accessibility to Linking Road, SV Road, as well as the Western Express Highway. It is close to offices, studios, cafes and schools.