Rock the Country festival mix-up: Ludacris removed from performer's list

Ludacris, the American rapper and singer, has reportedly been dropped out of this summer’s Rock the Country music festival held every year in the US. The reasons have not been made public but the rapper’s name has been removed from the list of musicians for the event.

Rock the Country Festival enters rapper Ludacris on the list and removes it; reason not confirmed yet

The summer music festival Rock the Country held annually across the US draws musicians from across the globe and is set to take place in eight different locations between May and September. Earlier this week, organisers announced the list of people performing at the event, which initially included Ludacris. However, his name was later removed from the list, that is up on the official website, leaving fans confused, as no official explanation has been given for his absence from the event.

Responding to the inquiries, the rapper’s representative told a publication that there had been a mix-up in the lineup. Clarifying the situation, the rep said, “Lines got crossed and he wasn't supposed to be on there”.

Fans across the world took to the internet to express their dissatisfaction, with comment sections flooded by backlash and criticism. One wrote, “Don't be on the wrong side of history. No paycheck is worth it.” Another added, “Wtf better cancel that concert if you want to keep your fans”. Echoing the growing frustration, a third comment read, “At this point these rappers used their people to become known only to sell us out... not even disappointed anymore I just know everybody has a certain number that they will be anything for..."