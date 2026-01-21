Bagpipes and Guinness: Bono surprises Dolly Parton for milestone 80th birthday

Country music legend Dolly Parton celebrated her 80th birthday on January 19, complete with a surprise birthday present from none other than U2 lead singer Bono, as the state of Tennessee declared the day ‘Dolly Parton Day.’

What did Bono gift Dolly Parton on her 80th birthday?

The Jolene singer posted a heartwarming clip on her Instagram account showing her reaction as she was surprised at home in Nashville by Irish piper Pat Darcy, who was flown in there by Bono and the rest of the members of U2. Darcy treated her to a performance of Happy Birthday on the bagpipes.

Being as quick-witted as she always is, she spoke with the musician regarding his act. She noticed the cake with the label ‘Love. Bono’ on it and said, "That’s a surprise. Are you calling me an old bag?" Darcy hastened to correct her, exclaiming, "n no way at all. You’re looking fantastic."