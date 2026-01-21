Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcome baby girl via surrogate

Motherhood, for Meghan, has never been a carefully airbrushed chapter. She’s spoken openly about postpartum recovery, body image, medical anxiety, and the pressure cooker expectations placed on women who dare to have both a career and children. She says choosing surrogacy wasn’t a trend she hopped on or a luxury, but as a practical, doctor-advised decision and that honesty is part of what has kept her relatable even as fame has ballooned.

On her Instagram post, she wrote, "Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate. We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family. We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all🩷🥹🎀"

Hollywood has a complicated relationship with surrogacy. The internet develops a medical degree and a moral compass. But with Meghan’s approach, the noise sidesteps. She isn’t asking permission, nor is she mounting a defense. She’s simply living her life, one that now includes three kids, a stable marriage, and a career that’s evolved beyond chasing hits.