Astronaut Sunita Williams announces her retirement from NASA

Sunita logged a cumulative 608 days in orbit across three missions, the second-highest total for any NASA astronaut. The Indian-origin super woman completed nine spacewalks, totalling 62 hours and 6 minutes, which remains the record for the most spacewalking time by a woman.

Her final flight was the Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test, which launched in June 2024. Due to technical issues with the spacecraft, her planned eight-day mission was extended to nine months. She eventually returned to Earth in March 2025 aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Before joining NASA in 1998, she served as a captain in the United States Navy, logging over 4,000 flight hours in more than 40 different types of aircraft.