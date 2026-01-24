Actor Kamaal R Khan is arrested for Lokhandwala firing case

Mumbai Police has arrested actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, commonly referred to as KRK on Saturday in connection with the firing incident that happened in Lokhandwala, Andheri. It is still not known what led to the firing incident, though an investigation is underway on this case as well. Dikshit Gedam, who is the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Zone 9 has confirmed the news.
The incident of firing occurred on January 18 at Nalanda Building, located in Lokhandwala. The sounds of firing were heard from the second and fourth floors. When the residents observed the outer walls of their living spaces, bullet marks were found. Two bullets were also found lying in the premises of this building.
Officials from Oshiwara police station reached the spot and investigated the details. After investigating, a case was registered against an unknown person. During the initial investigation, the police stated that there were no signs showing that the flat owners had any personal or professional grudge against anybody, thereby eliminating the probability of an attack from anybody.
As part of this investigation, Kamaal R Khan claimed to have made these shooting sounds while he was firing test bullets through his own licensed weapon. The weapon in question has been seized and the bullets have been sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory for chemical analysis. Apart from the local police inquiry, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has also started an independent probe in this case. Kamaal Rashid Khan is an actor, producer and writer. He is recognised for his work mainly in Hindi as well as in the Bhojpuri film industry. He is famous for his leading role in Deshdrohi and a notable side charactarer in Ek Villain.