Remember Dhoom star Rimi Sen? Here's why she quit Bollywood to sell luxury villas in Dubai

Rimi Sen is a name that has helped popularise several films within the Bollywood realm. The early 2000s saw her as a prominent figure. She featured in a popular soft drink ad with Aamir Khan. She even featured in several successful comedies like Hungama, Dhoom and Phir Hera Pheri. Since her last appearance in the 2011 release of Shagird, there has been a ten-year-long break. She has now seen a new chapter emerge with her as a successful agent based out of Dubai.

Rimi Sen’s quest for stability leads her to Dubai

During her appearance on a podcast with Buildcaps founder Priyank Shah and veteran real estate analyst Ashish Sharma, Rimi opened up about her exit from what she called "intoxicating" but very volatile films: "Real estate is a stable business," she said. "I am done with Bollywood; now I’m interested in real estate."

Rimi’s transformation is not one that came on a whim but is a strategic transformation against the backdrop of harsh realities that the film industry is exposed to. Rimi spoke about how women have to put up with a biased ratio and longevity challenges, and while male superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan remain stars even after 30 years.