Remember Dhoom star Rimi Sen? Here's why she quit Bollywood to sell luxury villas in Dubai

Rimi Sen is a name that has helped popularise several films within the Bollywood realm. The early 2000s saw her as a prominent figure. She featured in a popular soft drink ad with Aamir Khan. She even featured in several successful comedies like Hungama, Dhoom and Phir Hera Pheri. Since her last appearance in the 2011 release of Shagird, there has been a ten-year-long break. She has now seen a new chapter emerge with her as a successful agent based out of Dubai.
During her appearance on a podcast with Buildcaps founder Priyank Shah and veteran real estate analyst Ashish Sharma, Rimi opened up about her exit from what she called "intoxicating" but very volatile films: "Real estate is a stable business," she said. "I am done with Bollywood; now I’m interested in real estate."
Rimi’s transformation is not one that came on a whim but is a strategic transformation against the backdrop of harsh realities that the film industry is exposed to. Rimi spoke about how women have to put up with a biased ratio and longevity challenges, and while male superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan remain stars even after 30 years.
Why Dubai?
Currently located within a safe and exclusive community within the UAE, Sen complimented on the disciplined market and environment of Dubai. She pointed out how the city treated real estate agents with the same respect it offered financial consultants, marking a big difference from how brokerage charges were considered ‘criminal’ in India.
"The real estate market here functions smoothly because there is discipline," she said, contrasting Dubai’s business environment with the "endless complications" she used to experience back home.
Besides this change of profession, Sen recently faced social media rumours about a change in her appearance. Though she was suspected to have undergone cosmetic surgery, Sen cleared rumors that she has attained her appearance through disciplines like botox. As an example, estimated to be worth approximately 10 million in net value, or £8 million, the successful actress has been able to transition from the carpet to the property industry, validating the fact that there is a successful second act to an individual’s journey, as long as they are proactive in creating a definition for it themselves.