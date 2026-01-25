Blake Lively slams Gossip Girl showrunners in leaked Brandon Sklenar texts

Blake Lively, who has gained her popularity from the teen drama series Gossip Girl, had opened up about how it was tough to manage other works and take on projects outside of this iconic series. But this comment didn’t come through any interview but via a leaked chat between her and Brandon Sklenar. With this the internet has gone into a full drama mode, almost mirroring the very plot of Gossip Girl.

Leaked chats with Brandon Sklenar reveal Blake Lively’s frustration with Gossip Girl days

Brandon and Blake have grown quite close following their hit collaboration in It Ends With Us. Amid this, Brandon seems to have become Blake’s go-to confidant, with the actress’ ongoing fiasco involving their co-star Justin Baldoni, who is accused of sexually harassing Blake. Aside from this, amid all the discussions, a string of texts from May 2024 through August 2024 has recently surfaced on the internet that caught the attention of the netizens.

Brandon, who was in the midst of promoting It Ends With Us, and also filming the second season of the show Yellowstone, at that moment was wanting to make time for both. Blake in context to that said she hopes he gets the freedom to work on them simultaneously. Because recalling her days from the set of Gossip Girl, the series which has practically led Blake towards her massive stardom, didn't quite give her the chance to work on other projects.

As per the chats she said, “I hope your show gives you space to hustle”. She added, “As someone who’s show kept me from every opportunity outside of it, I look back now and see how s***ty that was and how I could’ve (along [with] my team) pushed harder to make space for the few moments I needed during production to honor the work I did outside of it”.

In response Brandon said, “I’m working on it”. He added, “They are particularly s***ty about that. But I’m gonna do everything I can to make it happen. It would be a crime to not ride that momentum”.

Slamming the show’s creators Blake said, “They feel like you owe them, so they tend to attempt to dim your light so you don’t outgrow them. And it has the opposite effect than they intend. It makes you resent them and wanna get out”.

Meanwhile in response to this Brandon added that he couldn’t wait for 1923, sequel of Yellowstone to be done with. He said, "No more shows after this. That’s for damn sure."