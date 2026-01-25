Jaime King’s divorce sparks rumours: Is Vikram Chatwal the reason?

Actress Jaime King has been in the very center of the spotlight as her divorce with her second husband Austin Sosa made the recent headlines. As sad as it sounds, things might be a bit twisted as netizens connect the reason to be because of hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

Spotted together, divorce filed soon after: The internet connects dots in Jaime King–Austin Sosa split

Jaime and Austin had gotten engaged in mid 2025 but their marriage didn’t make the news as not much information has been made public. Over and again netizens across social media and reports from different publications tried to reveal a connection between Vikram and Jaime. But the actress had denied the rumours most of the time. Even when she was allegedly spotted at the Chateau Marmont with Vikram she suggested it was just a friendly meeting.

In her words it was, “business meetings with a friend nothing more”. In later times she also said, “I’m very happy in my relationship with Austin”. The two again were spotted recently in Beverly Hills at Bombay Palace, a place owned by Vikram’s father. The only catch here was the two weren’t just spotted but were putting on an affectionate display.

Now that this news is out, netizens are busy connecting the dots and all fingers seem to point to the real reason behind the divorce with Austin, which by the way is unclear as no one talked about the reality. Reports suggest that it was Austin who originally filed for divorce, possibly this incident being the breaking point in their relationship. Also interestingly, the divorce filing surfaced just days after the two were spotted together. Coincidence? Maybe. But the internet thinks there’s more to the story and the link might just be real.

As of now since all of these are just speculations, nothing is confirmed yet. The reason of course might be something else as well but the one stated above holds quite the ground. This one would mark Jamie’s second divorce following a nasty one from Kyle Newman back in 2023.