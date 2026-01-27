BTS world tour breaks Taylor Swift's record with sold out show in Las Vegas

BTS have come back as a whole group, and the effect is historic. The BTS world tour, named ARIRANG World Tour 2026-27, has begun the ticketing process. Within less than 30 minutes it witnessed record-breaking sales. Whether in North America, Europe, or Asia, the stadiums are sold out in minutes, leaving millions of fans waiting in online queues.
The most memorable instance occurred in Las Vegas. Allegiant Stadium broke its own record by selling out four nights in just 23 minutes. It has beaten Taylor Swift’s previous record of selling out two nights in nearly three hours. BTS marked the first artist to headline four nights at Allegiant Stadium.
The momentum did not slow down. All 44 stadium dates that were initially announced sold out within just an hour. Major European cities like London, Paris, Munich, Madrid, and Brussels sold out almost instantly. Fans on all ticketing platforms reported extended wait times and sold-out events in minutes after sales opened.
The ARIRANG tour is designed as a large-scale production. Fans can see a 360-degree stage that provides a panoramic view of the performance from all directions. The average capacity of each venue is estimated at 60,000 people, bringing the total attendance to nearly 2.6 million so far. This is already a record-breaking performance, beating BTS’ 2019 tour attendance.
The tour has now been extended to 81 shows in 34 cities, officially making it the largest K-pop world tour in history. The tour kicked off with sold-out shows in Goyang in April and will continue with shows in Tokyo Dome. BigHit Music (BTS' agency) has confirmed that more cities in Japan, the Middle East, and other regions will be added in 2027.
This global conquest is in line with the much-awaited musical comeback of BTS. After three years and nine months, the group will finally drop their fifth studio album, Arirang, on March 20, 2026, at 1 PM KST. The tour has also led to a dramatic increase in travel searches. In two days, global searches for accommodation.
International searches for accommodation in Seoul rose by 155% in two days, while interest in Busan, which will be hosting concerts in June, jumped by 2,375%, with a significant increase from Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Domestic travel searches also rose, with Seoul increasing by 190% and Busan by 3,855%, reflecting the economic effects of the BTS world tour.