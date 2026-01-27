BTS world tour breaks Taylor Swift's record with sold out show in Las Vegas

The momentum did not slow down. All 44 stadium dates that were initially announced sold out within just an hour. Major European cities like London, Paris, Munich, Madrid, and Brussels sold out almost instantly. Fans on all ticketing platforms reported extended wait times and sold-out events in minutes after sales opened.

The ARIRANG tour is designed as a large-scale production. Fans can see a 360-degree stage that provides a panoramic view of the performance from all directions. The average capacity of each venue is estimated at 60,000 people, bringing the total attendance to nearly 2.6 million so far. This is already a record-breaking performance, beating BTS’ 2019 tour attendance.