Kanye West issues full-page apology for antisemitic remarks ahead of new album release

Kanye West has issued an apology for his past antisemitic statements in a popular magazine. The advertisement is featured in the 26 January edition of the publication and is set to go live just days before the release of Kanye’s new album, Bully, scheduled on 30th January.

Kanye West reflects on manic episode, mental health and past remarks

In the letter, which was titled “To Those I’ve Hurt,” Kanye wrote about what he said was a four-month manic episode. During this time, he experienced psychotic, paranoid, and impulsive symptoms. Kanye West talked about how his music and other public statements have affected his relationship with reality and how he regrets everything he has done.

He apologized to everyone he has hurt by his statements but stated that he doesn't use this as an excuse for his actions. He stated that he is not a Nazi or an antisemite; he loves the Jewish people. He also apologized to the Black community for the pain he caused through his actions and words.