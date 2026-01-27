Kanye West issues full-page apology for antisemitic remarks ahead of new album release

Kanye West has issued an apology for his past antisemitic statements in a popular magazine. The advertisement is featured in the 26 January edition of the publication and is set to go live just days before the release of Kanye’s new album, Bully, scheduled on 30th January.
In the letter, which was titled “To Those I’ve Hurt,” Kanye wrote about what he said was a four-month manic episode. During this time, he experienced psychotic, paranoid, and impulsive symptoms. Kanye West talked about how his music and other public statements have affected his relationship with reality and how he regrets everything he has done.
He apologized to everyone he has hurt by his statements but stated that he doesn't use this as an excuse for his actions. He stated that he is not a Nazi or an antisemite; he loves the Jewish people. He also apologized to the Black community for the pain he caused through his actions and words.
The rapper went on to talk about his mental health issues. He confirmed that he indeed has bipolar type 1, which he had previously denied. He said that denial is a common symptom of the condition. According to him, during manic attacks, people think they are thinking clearly when they are actually losing control.
He spoke about how it hurt people that he loved during this time, and was truly painful. He recognised that people were feeling scared, confused, humiliated, and exhausted by Kanye's behaviour. In the letter, Kanye revealed that he believed his mental health struggles were due to an accident 25 years ago where he had damaged the right front side of his brain. The injury was not found until the year 2023.
A few months back, a meeting took place where Jewish Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto of New York was present. During this meeting, Ye apologized to Rabbi Pinto for making statements that could be construed as antisemitic. At this time, there has also been an increased awareness concerning extremist imagery found in the mainstream media.