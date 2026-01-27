Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram celebrate baby shower in Mumbai

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram had a beautiful baby shower in Mumbai recently. Baby Lin-Hooda is expected to arrive in March 2026.
Randeep and Lin are gearing up to welcome their baby soon. To celebrate such a joyous occasion, Lin had a baby shower with family and close friends in attendance. The decor and vibe was very homely, Indian and rooted in culture. A fan account shared photos from the celebration. Among them a video showed the decor. Marigolds, banana leaves and earthy vibes. Check out the photos here.
Mother to be Lin opted for a classic traditional saree because her motherhood glow did most of the talking. Her saree was dual toned with grey and gold which she paired with a magenta blouse. And Randeep donned a simple kurta pyjama channeling his soon to be father fashion mode.
Back in 2023, the couple got married in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal. Their wedding photos did quite a round on the internet. And two years later on their second anniversary, the couple took to Instagram in November 2025 to share the news of their pregnancy. With a photo of the two camping in a forest, they wrote, “ Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way.”
Before good times came for the couple, Lin also struggled with a miscarriage earlier in 2025. But now she is in the pink of condition. She said her pregnancy has been relatively easy with not a lot of morning sickness. She also shared that they are expecting Baby Lin-Hooda in March 2026.
Randeep Hooda is also broadening his horizons career wise. He recently opened a LinkedIn account, moving toward entrepreneurial engagement outside films. We also know of the actor having multiple fitness and health interests that align with his persona.
