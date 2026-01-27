Celebs

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram celebrate baby shower in Mumbai

Expecting their first child in March 2026, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram kept their baby shower intimate, traditional and low-key
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram had a beautiful baby shower in Mumbai recently. Baby Lin-Hooda is expected to arrive in March 2026. 

When is Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s baby due?

Randeep and Lin are gearing up to welcome their baby soon. To celebrate such a joyous occasion, Lin had a baby shower with family and close friends in attendance. The decor and vibe was very homely, Indian and rooted in culture. A fan account shared photos from the celebration. Among them a video showed the decor. Marigolds, banana leaves and earthy vibes. Check out the photos here.

Mother to be Lin opted for a classic traditional saree because her motherhood glow did most of the talking. Her saree was dual toned with grey and gold which she paired with a magenta blouse. And Randeep donned a simple kurta pyjama channeling his soon to be father fashion mode. 

Back in 2023, the couple got married in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal. Their wedding photos did quite a round on the internet. And two years later on their second anniversary, the couple took to Instagram in November 2025 to share the news of their pregnancy. With a photo of the two camping in a forest, they wrote, “ Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way.” 

Before good times came for the couple, Lin also struggled with a miscarriage earlier in 2025. But now she is in the pink of condition. She said her pregnancy has been relatively easy with not a lot of morning sickness. She also shared that they are expecting Baby Lin-Hooda in March 2026. 

Randeep Hooda is also broadening his horizons career wise. He recently opened a LinkedIn account, moving toward entrepreneurial engagement outside films. We also know of the actor having multiple fitness and health interests that align with his persona.

Randeep Hooda makes his LinkedIn debut, signalling a thoughtful shift beyond the silver screen
