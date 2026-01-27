Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram celebrate baby shower in Mumbai

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram had a beautiful baby shower in Mumbai recently. Baby Lin-Hooda is expected to arrive in March 2026.

When is Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s baby due?

Randeep and Lin are gearing up to welcome their baby soon. To celebrate such a joyous occasion, Lin had a baby shower with family and close friends in attendance. The decor and vibe was very homely, Indian and rooted in culture. A fan account shared photos from the celebration. Among them a video showed the decor. Marigolds, banana leaves and earthy vibes. Check out the photos here.