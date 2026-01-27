Richa Chadha debuts new short hair look ahead of upcoming OTT project

Actress Richa Chadha, known for her fearless approach to performance and her ability to sink into any character, has once again sparked curiosity among fans and netizens. The acclaimed performer was recently spotted sporting a chic, shorter hairstyle, an unexpected departure from her previous looks, to embrace a brand new look for a new project that she is beginning shoot from the first week of February.

Richa Chadha’s new look sets social media abuzz ahead of February shoot

Richa has always been one to experiment with her appearance when the role demands it. Over the years, she has embraced striking makeovers to bring authenticity to her characters. From the gritty, authoritative look she donned in Madam Chief Minister, where she sported a short cut, to the stylish and sharp avatar with bangs she carried as Zarina Malik in Inside Edge, her hair transformations have been an integral part of her screen identity. Each reinvention has showcased her dedication to storytelling and her commitment to exploring diverse narratives.

While the actress is to soon make an announcement about her new project for which she‘s sporting the new short-hair look, her latest appearance has already set social media abuzz, with fans speculating if she is preparing for a character that demands a bold, edgy aesthetic.

A source close to the actress shares, “Richa has always been someone who enjoys playing with her look for the sake of her craft. Whenever she changes her appearance, there’s usually a creative reason behind it. The new haircut is for a brand new project that will start in February. It’s a major series for an OTT platform that will have Richa essaying the female lead.”