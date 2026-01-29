Varun Dhawan was injured on Border 2 sets, shares painful BTS video

Varun Dhawan just shared a video on his Instagram account from the sets of Border 2. The actor is seen shooting a fight sequence with a co-star who is dressed as a Pakistani soldier. As the scene unfolds, we see Varun almost crash into a camera and while trying to avoid that, he falls on a rock and injures his tailbone.

Varun opens up about injuries and personal challenges during Border 2

He posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “The worst injury i ever got on border 2. I smashed my tail bone into a rock when i tried avoid banging into the camera . It was the worst pain i ever felt. O sustained a hairline fracture on the tailbone which i feel i am still healing from.Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day i could barely walk but we kept going. Grateful for the journey.”