Varun Dhawan was injured on Border 2 sets, shares painful BTS video

Varun Dhawan just shared a video on his Instagram account from the sets of Border 2. The actor is seen shooting a fight sequence with a co-star who is dressed as a Pakistani soldier. As the scene unfolds, we see Varun almost crash into a camera and while trying to avoid that, he falls on a rock and injures his tailbone.
He posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “The worst injury i ever got on border 2. I smashed my tail bone into a rock when i tried avoid banging into the camera . It was the worst pain i ever felt. O sustained a hairline fracture on the tailbone which i feel i am still healing from.Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day i could barely walk but we kept going. Grateful for the journey.”
The actor is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Border 2, alongside an ensemble cast like Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, etc. Border 2 is an epic action war standalone sequel to the 1997 release Border. The film is set against the backdrop of 1971’s India Pakistan war and released on Jan 23.
Varun has played the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in Border 2. He previously also shared a plethora of photos from the shoot as well as BTS. He captioned that post, “A battle #border2 A film that really pushed me to my limits. An experience which so many people helped me get through. It changed me for good. Injuries, personal life changes and submitting to@the craft can’t wait for everyone to watch this film tomorrow. Putting one of my favourite background pieces from the film.”
Varun Dhawan will be seen next alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai set to release on June 5.
