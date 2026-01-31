The iconic Sita-Ramam pair is back: Mrunal & Dulquer reunite in Bheegi Bheegi

The Sita Ramam pair that we all were secretly hoping for to return, is back with a brand new chemistry. Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salman are all set to reunite for the music video Bheegi Bheegi with sparks that are sure to live up to every expectation. Building the anticipation Mrunal took to Instagram and shared a teaser announcing its release on Feb 2.

Sita Ramam fans, rejoice! The duo Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salman returns with sparks & romance

The beloved on-screen duo earned massive praise for Sita Ramam and truly set the screen on fire with their breathtaking chemistry. Now, as the news of their new music video surfaces the internet fans can’t get enough of it. Taking to Instagram, Mrunal shared the teaser, which opens with her and Dulquer standing inside a train before transitioning into dreamy visuals of the duo sharing a single umbrella in the rain.

Several instances in the video revoke the nostalgia and memories from the iconic film Sita Ramam. The composition of the music video is done by A. R. Rahman and vocals are by A.R. Ameen and Jasleen Royal. Captioning the post Mrunal wrote, “Call it fate, call it a coincidence… we call it love” — what more does fans need to drool over!

Comments flooded the post with anticipation and sweetest reactions. One wrote, “Sita and Ram in another universe”. Another added, “Sita,a soul like no other, chose a lifetime of waiting for Ram & The universe conspired to reunite them in a parallel world.”