Veteran theatre and film director Vijaya Mehta passes away at 91

Indian theatre and cinema faced a major loss last night. The industry has lost one of its most formidable creative visionaries, veteran theatre director, actor and filmmaker Vijaya Mehta, who passed away peacefully at her Mumbai residence on Tuesday night. Vijaya passed away at 91 after a prolonged illness.

Affectionately known across the cultural fraternity as Bai, Vijaya was a pioneering architect of modern Indian and Marathi theatre. Her passing marks the end of an era for the country’s experimental performing arts, drawing emotional tributes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood icons like Anupam Kher.

Vijaya 'Bai', not just an icon in the theatre but at films too

In the 1960s, Vijaya became a founding pillar of the revolutionary Mumbai-based theatre collective Rangayan. Along with celebrated playwright Vijay Tendulkar and acclaimed actors Shriram Lagoo and Arvind Deshpande, Vijaya shook up the traditional theatre scene, steering it towards gritty, socially relevant, and avant-garde productions.