Actress Sharmiela Mandre to tie the knot with producer Sudhan Sundaram in Jaipur in July

Jaipur is set to witness another star-studded royal wedding as Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre and film producer Sudhan Sundaram tie the knot at the iconic Samode Palace on July 12.

Inside the guest list and traditional rituals for Sharmiela Mandre and Sudhan Sundaram’s wedding

The two-day celebration is expected to bring together several leading personalities from the South Indian film industry against the regal backdrop of Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will begin on July 11 with traditional Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremonies, blending the rich cultural traditions of Rajasthan with South Indian customs.

The wedding ceremony will take place on the morning of July 12, following South Indian Vedic rituals, and will be followed by a grand reception in the evening. Several prominent names from the South Indian film industry are expected to attend the celebrations. Among the anticipated guests is film-maker Atlee, known for directing the blockbuster Jawan.

There is also speculation that actor Vijay Sethupathi may attend the wedding, as Sudhan Sundaram produced his critically-acclaimed film Maharaja. Producer Sudhan Sundaram arrived in Jaipur on Wednesday to oversee the wedding arrangements and was received at the airport by producer Padam Shekhawat.

Actress Sharmiela Mandre reached Jaipur on Thursday with her family and headed directly from the airport to Samode Palace, where preparations for the celebrations are in full swing. Sharmiela Mandre and Sudhan Sundaram got engaged on June 25 this year.