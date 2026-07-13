Broadway's Josh Grisetti, beloved Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor, dies at 44

Josh Grisetti, a 44-year-old Broadway performer, TV actor, and musical theatre instructor, passed away on July 10. His death was confirmed as a suicide. Mackenzie, the actor's wife, whom he wed in 2020, is the only survivor. Details about the memorial have not yet been made public.

Tributes pour in for Josh Grisetti from Broadway colleagues

Close friend and longtime collaborator Rob McClure shared the news in an Instagram post. The two had starred together as brothers in the Broadway and touring productions of Something Rotten! Rob had served as best man at Josh’s wedding. Rob described the loss as devastating and said he wasn’t yet able to process it, extending his thoughts to Josh’s wife and family.