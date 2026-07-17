Paresh Rawal says OMG 2's story was originally his, but he never got credit for it

Fourteen years ago, OMG – Oh My God! won our hearts with its brilliant comic moments. Then, in 2023, OMG 2 carried the legacy forward, leaving audiences laughing just as much. But did you know the beloved comedy movie series has a controversial story behind its creation? In a recent podcast, actor Paresh Rawal revealed that the initial idea for OMG 2 was his but upon the film's release he received no credit, which truly saddened him.

Paresh Rawal on OMG 2: 'The saddest part was that my name wasn't mentioned anywhere'

In a podcast Paresh claimed that the film initially was an idea that he pitched to director Amit Rai and as the duo brainstormed, the whole thing took a turn that Paresh never wanted for it to become and he was forced to leave the project. He said, “I had approached Amit Rai, the director of Road to Sangam, and asked him if he was planning another film. I told him I wasn’t a writer but I could contribute ideas and help identify where we were going wrong because I understand screenplay to some extent”.

Explaining the storyline further he said, “The story was about a boy who gets caught masturbating, and a video of the incident goes viral, making his life miserable. His father was a tourist guide at the Khajuraho temple. Amit suggested making him a part-time priest at the Mahakal Temple. We developed the script together and even brought sexologist Dr Prakash Kothari on board. We had several meetings because our intention was to make the film educational, entertaining and not vulgar. We were deeply involved in the process”.

The original idea was vastly different from the film that has been made. Paresh never wanted the film to be a sequel of OMG.