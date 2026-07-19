The 1975's Matty Healy weds Gabbriette Bechtel in intimate LA ceremony

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, 37, and model-musician-actress Gabbriette Bechtel, 28, are officially husband and wife. The couple exchanged vows Saturday evening in an intimate but star-studded ceremony at Castillo del Lago, the storied Spanish Colonial Revival mansion perched in the Hollywood Hills near the Hollywood Sign that once belonged to Madonna.
Gabbriette came down the aisle in a white drop-waist gown with a tulle veil, wearing a half-up, half-down hairstyle and minimal makeup for the occasion. Matty donned a timeless black tuxedo made by architect John DeLario. At the altar, the man dipped his new bride for a kiss to seal the vows.
George Daniel, Healy's bandmate and Charli XCX's husband, also attended. Anastasia Karanikolaou, Fai Khadra, Alex Consani, Devon Lee Carlson and her fiancé Duke Nicholson, Sydney Lynn Carlson, Tyrell Hampton, and Alex O'Connor and Quenlin Blackwell were also seen at the event.
Matty and Gabbriette initially fuelled dating suspicions in September 2023, when they were seen kissing in New York. The couple's connection with Charli XCX, whose engagement to Matty's bandmate George Daniel had previously connected their social circles, was a major factor in the romance's development.
Over a year later, in June 2024, after a night out at Charli XCX's Brat tour stop in Brooklyn, Gabbriette announced their engagement on Instagram by posting a photo of her new black-diamond ring with a hilarious message referencing the album. Later, on British television, Matty's mother, television personality Denise Welch, gushed about her future daughter-in-law, characterising her as the ideal partner for her son.
The Healy-Bechtel nuptials land in a season thick with high-profile ‘I dos’. Just two weeks earlier, on July 3, Matty’s ex Taylor Swift married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in a New York City ceremony of her own. Matty and Taylor’s brief, headline-generating romance in the summer of 2023 is widely believed to have inspired several tracks on Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department.
For Matty and Gabbriette, though, Saturday’s ceremony closed the book on that chapter for good — trading tabloid speculation for a walk down the aisle at one of Los Angeles’ most storied addresses.
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