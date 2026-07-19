The 1975's Matty Healy weds Gabbriette Bechtel in intimate LA ceremony

Over a year later, in June 2024, after a night out at Charli XCX's Brat tour stop in Brooklyn, Gabbriette announced their engagement on Instagram by posting a photo of her new black-diamond ring with a hilarious message referencing the album. Later, on British television, Matty's mother, television personality Denise Welch, gushed about her future daughter-in-law, characterising her as the ideal partner for her son.

The Healy-Bechtel nuptials land in a season thick with high-profile ‘I dos’. Just two weeks earlier, on July 3, Matty’s ex Taylor Swift married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in a New York City ceremony of her own. Matty and Taylor’s brief, headline-generating romance in the summer of 2023 is widely believed to have inspired several tracks on Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department.

For Matty and Gabbriette, though, Saturday’s ceremony closed the book on that chapter for good — trading tabloid speculation for a walk down the aisle at one of Los Angeles’ most storied addresses.