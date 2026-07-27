Timothée Chalamet’s mother Nicole pays tribute to late Kardashian matriarch MJ Shannon

Timothée Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender, has joined the Kardashian-Jenner family in paying emotional tributes to Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon on what would have been her 92nd birthday. The heartfelt message comes ten days after Kris Jenner announced the death of her beloved mother at age 91.

Timothée Chalamet's mom honors late MJ Shannon

Marking MJ’s first posthumous birthday, Kris shared a collection of cherished family photographs capturing previous celebrations surrounded by her children. "Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy. I love you," Kris captioned the carousel. Commenting on the post, Nicole — whose son Timothée is in a relationship with Kylie Jenner — expressed her fond memories of the late matriarch, writing: "So happy I got to know her."