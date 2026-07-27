Timothée Chalamet’s mother Nicole pays tribute to late Kardashian matriarch MJ Shannon

Timothée Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender, has joined the Kardashian-Jenner family in paying emotional tributes to Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon on what would have been her 92nd birthday. The heartfelt message comes ten days after Kris Jenner announced the death of her beloved mother at age 91.
Marking MJ’s first posthumous birthday, Kris shared a collection of cherished family photographs capturing previous celebrations surrounded by her children. "Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy. I love you," Kris captioned the carousel. Commenting on the post, Nicole — whose son Timothée is in a relationship with Kylie Jenner — expressed her fond memories of the late matriarch, writing: "So happy I got to know her."
The tributes continued across social media as Kim Kardashian shared her own reflection on her late grandmother. "Happy Heavenly 92nd Birthday grandma! It’s only been a week but wow the amount of things I’ve learned about you this week from going through all of your stuff with mom has been beautiful!" Kim wrote, adding, "I thought I knew it all! Makes me respect you and love you more if that’s even possible. Today we celebrate you! I miss you like crazy and I love you endlessly my sweet grandma MJ."
Kris originally announced MJ’s passing, calling her "the heart of our family" who taught them to "love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted". A former boutique owner, MJ is credited with instilling a strong entrepreneurial spirit and resilient sense of humor in her famous family.