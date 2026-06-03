Bianca Censori’s oversized Hermès bag is actually a Birkin ancestor

When we think of Hermès Birkin bags, we usually imagine a timeless luxury accessory — elegant, refined, and synonymous with sophistication. But what if a Birkin was so enormous it looked like it could fit an entire person inside? That's exactly what caught the internet's attention when Australian architect and Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori was recently spotted carrying an oversized Birkin to which the netizens swore that she could fit herself in. So, what’s the story behind this fascinating chic creation?

Inside the giant Hermès HAC bag spotted with Bianca Censori

Bianca made headlines as she entered the Melbourne airport carrying the star of the show, a black leather Hermès Haute à Courroies (HAC) 50 bag that dwarfed her frame. As pictures went viral, people started to speculate the price of the bag. Reports suggest that it is worth up to $50,000.

She carried herself like a diva pairing her massive Hermès with an oversized coat, silver heels, and slim rectangular sunglasses for the airport outing.