Bianca Censori’s oversized Hermès bag is actually a Birkin ancestor

When we think of Hermès Birkin bags, we usually imagine a timeless luxury accessory — elegant, refined, and synonymous with sophistication. But what if a Birkin was so enormous it looked like it could fit an entire person inside? That's exactly what caught the internet's attention when Australian architect and Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori was recently spotted carrying an oversized Birkin to which the netizens swore that she could fit herself in. So, what’s the story behind this fascinating chic creation?
Bianca made headlines as she entered the Melbourne airport carrying the star of the show, a black leather Hermès Haute à Courroies (HAC) 50 bag that dwarfed her frame. As pictures went viral, people started to speculate the price of the bag. Reports suggest that it is worth up to $50,000.
She carried herself like a diva pairing her massive Hermès with an oversized coat, silver heels, and slim rectangular sunglasses for the airport outing.
It is the unusual size of the bag that has the internet talking about the architect. But before Birkin became one of the world's most coveted luxury accessories, Hermès was actually known for creating these large, practical bags. They were designed to help riders and stablehands carry equestrian equipment. These huge spiritual predecessor of the renowned Birkin was invented in 1892.
Now as for the history of the high-end bags we know of today, it was in 1984, during a brief encounter between Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas and actress Jane Birkin on a flight that made history. Jean sketched out a bag that was considerably bigger than equestrian bags and impressively roomy, after Jane complaint about the size and looks of the ones available on the market. The CEO combined the two, the huge equestrian design and a chic tote bag layout and thereon the HAC was born.
Now, let’s get into this particular bag that Bianca was carrying which evidently stole the show.
The black leather with gold hardware spotted in the photos seems to be one of the traditional Birkin configurations which has remained consistent over the years. However, this oversized version is relatively uncommon. Reports suggest that it costs up to $50,000.
Since these bags are highly exclusive and produced in limited numbers, very little information is publicly available, keeping many details out of reach for the general audience.