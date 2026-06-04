Hannah Waddingham makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Nick Beresford-Cleary

Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham stepped out with her new boyfriend, spine surgeon Nick Beresford-Cleary, at an event in London. It was their first red carpet together at The Chancery Rosewood on Wednesday evening.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham steps out with new spine surgeon boyfriend

Waddingham, 51, was one of five women honoured that night. Along with Cynthia Erivo, Emilia Clarke, Suki Waterhouse and Emma Corrin, she celebrated in style. Rocking a striking black halter-neck dress with a plunging neckline and a high slit, she sparkled. For the big night, Nick dressed to impress in a sleek black tuxedo, supporting his date elegantly.