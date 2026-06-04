Hannah Waddingham makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Nick Beresford-Cleary

Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham stepped out with her new boyfriend, spine surgeon Nick Beresford-Cleary, at an event in London. It was their first red carpet together at The Chancery Rosewood on Wednesday evening.
Waddingham, 51, was one of five women honoured that night. Along with Cynthia Erivo, Emilia Clarke, Suki Waterhouse and Emma Corrin, she celebrated in style. Rocking a striking black halter-neck dress with a plunging neckline and a high slit, she sparkled. For the big night, Nick dressed to impress in a sleek black tuxedo, supporting his date elegantly.
While Nick spends his days delivering a high-volume elective and emergency spine practice, specialising in robotics and adult spinal deformity, seemed totally comfortable being papped in the flash of cameras. This all happened after the couple was seen holding hands during the Cheltenham Festival in March.
Hannah’s new fling comes after calling it quits with Italian businessman Gianluca Cugnetto. They dated from 2012 until 2022, and together, they have a daughter named Kitty, born in 2014. Following their split, Hannah shared how being a solo mom made dating super selective for her.
In interviews, she kidded around that parenting alone was great contraception, adding that her patience for BS wasn't what it used to be. Still, she remained optimistic, stating the perfect match for her would admire an independent, assertive woman. From the way they matched smiles in London, Nick seems to tick those boxes.