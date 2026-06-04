The impossible interview: How Larry King landed Frank Sinatra live on air

Sometimes the greatest opportunities come sneaking in when you’d least expect them. Something similar once happened with the broadcasting giant Larry King when he secured an impossible interview with the legendary singer Frank Sinatra.

All about the three-hour radio interview with Frank Sinatra that cemented Larry King’s reputation in broadcasting history

The interview was so dope that it helped the late journalist Larry to be a part of the singer's personal history. Now the story goes like, back in the day in the mid-1960s when Larry was hosting his radio show, he evidently wanted Frank to come as his guest. However, the singer was renowned for another quality of his: avoiding interviews!

Talking about the singer, Larry in an interview described, “I'd say Frank Sinatra was the number one star in the world. I'd say Frank Sinatra was Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley, rolled into one. In the 1960s, you couldn't get bigger”.