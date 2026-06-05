Sharon Stone reveals how a breast tumour scare ended her marriage

Sharon Stone opened up about the tough moment she knew her marriage was ending after a scary health scare in the early 2000s. On David Begnaud’s podcast, she talked about the time when doctors found huge tumors in her breasts. One tumor was even bigger than her whole left breast! They suggested a bilateral mastectomy because they thought it was cancer.

Sharon Stone shares her ex-husband’s furious reaction to her double mastectomy decision

Though Sharon felt certain the tumors weren’t cancerous, she went ahead with the recommended surgery. But things got complicated when her husband reacted. He was not worried about her possibly having cancer: he was just furious at the idea of her losing her breasts. As Sharon put it, “My husband said, ‘This is ridiculous’, and got up and left the room.”