Sharon Stone reveals how a breast tumour scare ended her marriage

Sharon Stone opened up about the tough moment she knew her marriage was ending after a scary health scare in the early 2000s. On David Begnaud’s podcast, she talked about the time when doctors found huge tumors in her breasts. One tumor was even bigger than her whole left breast! They suggested a bilateral mastectomy because they thought it was cancer.
Though Sharon felt certain the tumors weren’t cancerous, she went ahead with the recommended surgery. But things got complicated when her husband reacted. He was not worried about her possibly having cancer: he was just furious at the idea of her losing her breasts. As Sharon put it, “My husband said, ‘This is ridiculous’, and got up and left the room.”
So, it wasn’t about her health at all but more about his discomfort with the surgery’s outcome. This blew up their relationship big time. The doctor swiftly defended her decision to Sharon’s ex-husband, saying if more doctors acted this way, more women could survive. For Sharon, his lack of support marked the lowest point.
“That was the end of the marriage. That was it. He was done with me then,” Sharon shared. “It was just over in the room. You could just tell. He thought I was ridiculous. He thought it was foolish. He thought I was making too many decisions myself.”
Thankfully, the tumors turned out to be benign. Still, Sharon faced another crisis. She opened up about it in her 2021 memoir: during a surgery for reconstruction, her plastic surgeon went rogue. Without permission or even a word from her, he picked implant sizes based on what he thought looked good. They ended up being larger than what she wanted.