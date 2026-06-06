Hollywood in shock as veteran actor James Handy dies in devastating California attack

Law enforcement officers at the scene were approached by 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, who confirmed himself as the murderer. Michael, the son of James’ girlfriend, lived at her house at the time of the assault, and subsequently was arrested on suspicion of murder charges. Currently, he is being held at Van Nuys Jail on a count of murder charge, having been booked at a $2 million bail. The official motive remains under investigation.

James had an incredible Hollywood career that lasted about 50 years and which saw him act in close to 150 productions. He has been spotted recently in the film Top Gun: Maverick, where he plays Jimmy, a bartender, opposite Tom Cruise. Other films in which he featured include Jumanji from 1995, where he plays the role of an exterminator, as well as other television productions including Taps, The X Files, NYPD Blue and Seinfeld. With such a talented individual being taken from the industry, a big void will certainly be left behind.