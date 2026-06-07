National award-winning actor Salim Kumar passes away at 56

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passed away in Kochi on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. He was 56. The veteran actor had been admitted to a private hospital earlier in the day after his condition deteriorated and was placed on ventilator support. He reportedly died at around 10:43 pm. Salim Kumar had undergone a liver transplant several years ago.
The Government of Kerala confirmed his death and expressed "profound grief" over the loss of one of Malayalam cinema's most celebrated performers. The state government announced that it would bear the expenses related to his funeral and associated arrangements, while official honours will be accorded during the last rites.
As per reports, Salim Kumar's mortal remains will be kept at Paravur Town Hall from 9 am to 1 pm on June 7 to allow the public to pay their respects. His funeral will take place at 3 pm at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam. The District Collector will place a wreath on behalf of the Kerala government, while the District Police Chief will oversee police honours, including a bugle salute.
A popular theatre and mimicry artiste before entering films, Salim Kumar made his screen debut with Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam (1997). However, he rose to prominence in the 2000s through a series of memorable comic performances that established him as one of Malayalam cinema's most beloved actors.
His career took a significant turn with Lal Jose's Achanurangatha Veedu (2006), which earned him the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor. He later achieved national recognition for his powerful lead performance in Adaminte Makan Abu (2011), winning both the National Film Award for Best Actor and another Kerala State Film Award. The film was also selected as India's official entry to the Academy Awards that year.
Widely regarded as a defining moment in his career, Adaminte Makan Abu showcased Salim Kumar's remarkable transition from comedy to serious acting. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he appeared in over 300 films and left an enduring mark on Malayalam cinema.
Beyond acting, Salim Kumar also ventured into filmmaking. His directorial effort Karutha Joothan (2017) won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Story, further highlighting his versatility as a storyteller and artist.
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