National award-winning actor Salim Kumar passes away at 56

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passed away in Kochi on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. He was 56. The veteran actor had been admitted to a private hospital earlier in the day after his condition deteriorated and was placed on ventilator support. He reportedly died at around 10:43 pm. Salim Kumar had undergone a liver transplant several years ago.

Salim Kumar dies after heart attack, Kerala mourns veteran actor

The Government of Kerala confirmed his death and expressed "profound grief" over the loss of one of Malayalam cinema's most celebrated performers. The state government announced that it would bear the expenses related to his funeral and associated arrangements, while official honours will be accorded during the last rites.

As per reports, Salim Kumar's mortal remains will be kept at Paravur Town Hall from 9 am to 1 pm on June 7 to allow the public to pay their respects. His funeral will take place at 3 pm at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam. The District Collector will place a wreath on behalf of the Kerala government, while the District Police Chief will oversee police honours, including a bugle salute.