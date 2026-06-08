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Kajol's grandmother, Shobhna Samarth: 5 things to know about the legendary star

Kajol's grandmother, Shobhna Samarth shaped early Indian cinema and built one of Bollywood’s most influential film families
Kajol's grandmother, Shobhna Samarth: 5 things to know about the legendary star
Kajol's grandmother, Shobhna Samarth, rose from hardship to become a pioneering actress best known for her iconic role as Sita in Ram Rajya
1.

Kajol's grandmother, Shobhna Samarth is one of the most influential actresses from early Hindi cinema. Born Saroj Shilotri in 1916, she managed to lift herself from poverty to be an actress, producer, and director. The Kajol's Grandmother is most known for her acting skills, particularly her role in the movie Ram Rajya as the character of Sita. Her story marked the start of what would be a successful legacy of actresses from the same family.

5 things to know about Kajol's grandmother, Shobhna Samarth

2. A difficult childhood shaped her resilience

Kajol's Grandmother Shobhna Samarth was one of the most significant actresses of early Hindi cinema
Shobhna Samarth with Tanuja and Kajol

Kajol's grandmother, Shobhna Samarth, was born in Bombay, during British colonial rule. Though her family had money, they lost it in 1928. Following her father's death in 1931, Shobhna will move around a lot, enroll in several high schools, and take on private tutoring to supplement her income. All of these activities did not affect Shobhna's love of films.

3. Early start in cinema and multilingual debut

She entered films in 1935 with Orphans of Society
Kajol's Grandmother Shobhna Samarth was born in Bombay during British India

In 1935 she made her film debut in Orphans of Society (or Nigahen Nafrat), which was made in two languages, Marathi and Urdu. Since she did not know Urdu language at that time, she used to learn her dialogues phonetically. Shobhna used to move between studios very quickly from Sagar Movietone to General Films. She worked with iconic actors like Motilal and Yakub.

4. The iconic role of Sita in Ram Rajya

It made her a household name across India
Kajol's grandmother, Shobhna Samarth played Sita in Ram Rajya

Her most memorable performances were in Bharat Milap (1942) and Ram Rajya (1943), where she played Sita with Prem Adib as Ram. These two movies made Kajol’s grandmother Shobhna Samarth a famous actress across the entire country.

5.  A director and producer

Nutan and Tanuja went on to become major actresses in their own right
She later also became a producer and director for her daughters

Towards later in life, however, she changed to movies and production. Kajol’s grandmother, Shobhana Samarth, made movies which led her daughters Nutan and Tanuja into cinema. They both became successful actresses in the movie industry. This move led to creation of some of the most influential movie families in Bollywood.

6. A legacy left behind

She remains a central figure in the Mukherjee-Samarth family legacy
Kajol's grandmother, Shobhna Samarth passed away in 2000

In the year 1997, she won the Filmfare Special Award for her contributions to Indian cinema. This legacy is carried on by her descendants now, including Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji. Kajol's grandmother, Shobhna Samarth passed away in the year 2000 due to a prolonged illness. She left a cinematic legacy with one of the most filmy families of Bollywood, the Mukherjee-Samarth family.

Kajol
Shobhna Samarth
Kajol grandmother
Kajol family