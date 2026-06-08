Kajol's grandmother, Shobhna Samarth: 5 things to know about the legendary star

Kajol's grandmother, Shobhna Samarth is one of the most influential actresses from early Hindi cinema. Born Saroj Shilotri in 1916, she managed to lift herself from poverty to be an actress, producer, and director. The Kajol's Grandmother is most known for her acting skills, particularly her role in the movie Ram Rajya as the character of Sita. Her story marked the start of what would be a successful legacy of actresses from the same family.

5 things to know about Kajol's grandmother, Shobhna Samarth