Raina Morris’ old post about Hailey Bieber goes viral amid concert appearance

Belmont Cameli is already turning heads with his role in Amazon Prime Video’s Off Campus, but it seems his off-screen life is getting just as much attention lately. As per reports he has been involved with actor Raina Morris for quite some time now and things have been good. However, it’s not just their relationship that has the internet buzzing right now. An old post of Raina has resurfaced online, and it’s quickly gone viral for all the wrong reasons. In the post, she allegedly took a swipe at Hailey Bieber, claiming the model had “no aura at all.”

Raina Morris’ old Hailey Bieber post resurfaces and sparks chaos online

The duo became the talk of the internet after glimpses of them at a recent Kid LAROI concert went viral. The star-studded event was also attended by Hailey and Justin Bieber, and fans quickly noticed that Raina and Belmont appeared to be spending time with the couple throughout the evening. Videos and photos from the concert showed the four enjoying themselves together, prompting many to suggest that it was a double date.

Amid the buzz, some netizens pointed out an old tweet by Raina that seemingly commented on Hailey's vibe, adding further fuel to the online conversation surrounding their newfound friendship.