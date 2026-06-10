Who's Emma D’Arcy's partner, Thomas May Bailey? Their red carpet smooch goes viral

Emma D'Arcy became a familiar face worldwide after their breakout role in the House of the Dragon. As interest among fans in their professional life continues to grow, they have managed to put their personal life on the similar diaspora. They were recently spotted kissing their rumoured partner Thomas May Bailey and the internet just lost its calm. So, who is the man who has managed to capture the heart of one of television’s most talked-about stars?
In a now viral clip, Emma was spotted publicly kissing Thomas giving a glimpse of their rumoured relationship. The moment took place during the red carpet gathering of the whole cast and crew for the screening of the newest installment of HOTD. As the clip got in the hands of the netizens, they collectively awed at the scene and made it viral.
Comments of appreciation flooded the internet. One user wrote, “I love so much this couple”, another added, “Im happy for them they deserve it they are together for almost 12 years since 2014”. Another user sarcastically added, “Why do men always have to win?”
Now as for the inquisitive audience, Thomas is an up and coming artist who has been associated with the UK theatre and performing industries and is a part of the creative arts sector. While he has built a career within the creative industry, he has largely stayed away from the public spotlight. He is perhaps best known for his work as an assistant director on Netflix's Persuasion, but despite his growing credentials in the entertainment world, he continues to maintain a relatively low profile.
As for their relationship, neither Emma nor Thomas has publicly confirmed their status. However, their recent PDA only stands as the strongest testament of a hard launch any couple could go for.
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