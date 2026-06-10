Who's Emma D’Arcy's partner, Thomas May Bailey? Their red carpet smooch goes viral

Emma D'Arcy became a familiar face worldwide after their breakout role in the House of the Dragon. As interest among fans in their professional life continues to grow, they have managed to put their personal life on the similar diaspora. They were recently spotted kissing their rumoured partner Thomas May Bailey and the internet just lost its calm. So, who is the man who has managed to capture the heart of one of television’s most talked-about stars?

Emma D’Arcy’s personal life takes center stage after viral kiss with Thomas May Bailey

In a now viral clip, Emma was spotted publicly kissing Thomas giving a glimpse of their rumoured relationship. The moment took place during the red carpet gathering of the whole cast and crew for the screening of the newest installment of HOTD. As the clip got in the hands of the netizens, they collectively awed at the scene and made it viral.

Comments of appreciation flooded the internet. One user wrote, “I love so much this couple”, another added, “Im happy for them they deserve it they are together for almost 12 years since 2014”. Another user sarcastically added, “Why do men always have to win?”