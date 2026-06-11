Bhumi Pednekar's cheat day meal is every food lover's dream

According to the video, she was very much impressed with the delicacy and termed it ‘outstanding.’ Not only this, but she has also talked about its health benefits, which include high fibre and good probiotics for the body.

The journey continued with a dish called ghugni, which is a very spicy curry made from dried white or yellow field peas. Bhumi Pednekar also tried out a sweet known as Kakara Pitha, which she referred to as Odisha's modak. Bhumi Pednekar said that she was ‘in absolute heaven.’

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress’s lunch consisted of a variety of Odishan dishes. This included the smoked baingan bharta, along with rice, dalma, aloo bhujia, okra, moringa, padwal, and tomato chutney. When she asked what the right way to consume her food would be, she was told to mix all of them together. And what’s a perfect cheat day without dessert? Pineapple sandesh was the sweet dessert that completed her cheat meal.

This is by no means the first regional cuisine tour in the series. In another episode, Bhumi Pednekar travelled to Amritsar and tried some of their best delicacies like chole bhature, butter-laden kulcha, and phirni. She also had a thali of foods which included laccha parantha, chole, dahi, salad, and sarson ka saag at Kesar Da Dhaba.