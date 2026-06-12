Instagram star Ahilya makes her debut in Tollywood with Sing Geetham

Fast forward a few years and the woman who once cheerfully, ‘messed around online,’ is now making her Telugu debut as a leading lady in Sing Geetham, an ambitious project presented by legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao — the man who gave India the dialogue-less classic Pushpaka Vimana (1987). This time, the veteran filmmaker is backing what Ahilya describes as, “India’s first musical film in the same way that the west has musicals.” Not bad for someone who insists she never planned any of this. “Honestly, not at all. Mostly just because I felt like I was messing around for the longest time online. It was just something for myself, something that I was doing for fun,” she laughs.