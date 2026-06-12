Milania Giudice, RHONJ star, arrested for assault following a domestic dispute

Milania Giudice who starred alongside her mum Teresa Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, was arrested on May 14 on assault charges whose information only went public on June 11. An officer from the department of New Jersey addressed the media and explained the charges the reality star is facing.
Milania was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident and was charged with simple assault and purposely/ knowingly causing a bodily injury. The exact identity of the person involved has not been publicly released because the case is classified as a domestic violence incident and the victim’s name is not publicised in these cases.
In a press statement, police chief Andrew Caggiano, describing the incident, said, “The Montville Township Police Department received a report of a dispute at a residence in town. The investigation resulted in Milania Giudice being charged on a summons complaint with one count of Simple Assault. “
She was subsequently released on bail and is expected to appear in court again as the case progresses. According to a statement released by the court, “A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law." As of now, the case is listed as active and reports suggest that Milania had a court date on May 19.
Milania, 20 years old, has constantly appeared in the RHONJ alongside her mother since 2009. She is the second of four daughters, with siblings Gia, 25, Gabriella, 21, and Audriana, 16.
Interestingly, Milania is not the first member in her family to have faced legal scrutiny. Her parents, Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, were previously pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges as well.