Milania Giudice, RHONJ star, arrested for assault following a domestic dispute

Milania Giudice who starred alongside her mum Teresa Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, was arrested on May 14 on assault charges whose information only went public on June 11. An officer from the department of New Jersey addressed the media and explained the charges the reality star is facing.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania charged with assault

Milania was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident and was charged with simple assault and purposely/ knowingly causing a bodily injury. The exact identity of the person involved has not been publicly released because the case is classified as a domestic violence incident and the victim’s name is not publicised in these cases.

In a press statement, police chief Andrew Caggiano, describing the incident, said, “The Montville Township Police Department received a report of a dispute at a residence in town. The investigation resulted in Milania Giudice being charged on a summons complaint with one count of Simple Assault. “