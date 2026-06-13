Elizabeth Olsen and husband Robbie Arnett expecting first child together

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett relationship timeline

Elizabeth and Robbie maintain an extremely low-profile life, away from the spotlight and so, there has been no official confirmation or announcement of the pregnancy yet.

The couple, who have been married for almost 6 years, were first spotted together back in March, 2017. They reportedly met via a mutual friend when they were vacationing in Mexico.

They continued to date under wraps, moved in together and eventually got engaged two years later, in July, 2019 after reportedly three years of dating, per a source. In 2020, when the COVID pandemic was raging, Elizabeth and Robbie eloped to get married.