Elizabeth Olsen and husband Robbie Arnett expecting first child together

American actress Elizabeth Olsen is going to be a first-time mom very soon! The Marvel star was spotted flaunting her baby bump recently, confirming that she and her husband, musician Robbie Arnett are expecting their first baby together.
Elizabeth Olsen is about to be a mother. The 37-year-old actress is pregnant with husband Robbie Arnett's child. She was recently seen at a restaurant in Los Angeles where she revealed her baby bump. Her pictures soon became viral as fans were happy to find out the good news.
Elizabeth and Robbie maintain an extremely low-profile life, away from the spotlight and so, there has been no official confirmation or announcement of the pregnancy yet.
The couple, who have been married for almost 6 years, were first spotted together back in March, 2017. They reportedly met via a mutual friend when they were vacationing in Mexico.
They continued to date under wraps, moved in together and eventually got engaged two years later, in July, 2019 after reportedly three years of dating, per a source. In 2020, when the COVID pandemic was raging, Elizabeth and Robbie eloped to get married.
However, news of her marriage was not made public and fans were genuinely surprised when the actress referred to Robbie as her 'husband' during an interview in 2021.
In 2022, Elizabeth finally officially confirmed her marriage on the Jess Cagle Show. "We eloped and then we had a wedding at another time. It was before COVID", the actress revealed.
Elizabeth was previously engaged to actor Boyd Holbrook and ended their engagement in 2014 after three years of relationship.
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